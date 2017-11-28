2 Arkansas scholarship funds will split money left over from smokers' settlement

Two Arkansas scholarship funds — one at each of the state’s law schools — will split more than $2 million left over in a cigarette settlement fund that has paid almost $20 million to nearly 28,000 former Marlboro Lights smokers over the past year.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ordered the payouts Tuesday to the Public Interest Litigation Scholarship Program Fund and the Dean R. Morley Scholarship Fund.

The settlement was paid last year to end a 14-year-old lawsuit against the Marlboro Lights manufacturer over how the cigarettes were marketed in Arkansas.

