Man, 14-year-old arrested on arson charges in 3 fires in Hot Springs; 1 blaze destroyed warehouse

Police have arrested two people, including a 14-year-old, on arson charges in blazes reported Monday at three locations in Hot Springs.

Lane Brown, 21, of Hot Springs and the unidentified teenager each faces two counts of arson and one count of unlawful burning, according to a news release from police. Brown also faces a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Authorities in Hot Springs responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 100 block of Ramble Street in reference to a fire involving bags of leaves.

With an hour, the city's police and fire departments responded to a building fire at Williams Bros. Feed, 439 Broadway, which is less than 2 miles south of Ramble Street.

That fire destroyed a warehouse and its contents, the owner told authorities. Estimated damages were $350,000 to $400,000.

Another blaze, contained to a trash can, was reported a short time later at Transportation Depot, 100 Broadway Terrace, which is less than 1 mile south of the feed business.

A witness described seeing a teenager and a young adult enter the Williams Bros. Feed warehouse just before the fire, and police were able to find two people matching their descriptions in the 400 block of Broadway, the release states.

Brown admitted to setting the trash can fire at Transportation Depot, police said, but the teen told officers that he and Brown set all three blazes.

Brown remained at the Garland County jail as of Tuesday morning, and no bail has been set, according to an online inmate roster. The teenager was also jailed, and no bail had been set.