State police identify woman killed in Little Rock rollover crash

An 82-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash earlier this month in Little Rock, police said in a report released Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Nov. 19 as Rochelle Irby of Little Rock was driving east on Cantrell Road, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Irby’s 2003 Jeep Liberty at one point struck a culvert, causing it to roll over.

Irby was injured in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead Nov. 22, said Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as clear and dry.

Irby’s death was one of at least 452 recorded this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.