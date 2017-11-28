Arkansas teacher accused of taking boy's photo in mall bathroom

An Arkansas teacher was "relieved of his duties" days after he was accused of photographing a boy in a mall restroom, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Officers responded to the J.C. Penney in Central Mall in Texarkana on Saturday after an 11-year-old boy told his father that a man in an adjoining bathroom stall slipped his phone under the stall divider and took his picture, according to the newspaper.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Shane Jones of Texarkana, denied taking photos of the boy in an interview with authorities, police said. Officers reportedly found multiple head shots of other children on his phone, but Jones said those photos were of his students.

Jones' phone was taken to determine whether there were any deleted photos of the 11-year-old, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

According to the newspaper, he was arrested on an invasive visual recording charge Monday after police found probable cause and conducted another interview.

Jones, who taught at Trinity Christian School, has been "relieved of his duties," according to an email sent to parents Monday cited by the Texarkana Gazette. He reportedly joined the staff in 2015 and taught high school history and junior high math.