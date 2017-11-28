Home / Latest News /
Authorities evacuate dozens of homes threatened by grass fire in northeast Arkansas
A grass fire caused authorities to evacuate dozens of homes in Paragould on Tuesday afternoon.
Some homes were damaged, but none were destroyed.
No one suffered serious injuries. The fire was 80 percent to 90 percent contained by late afternoon, according to a spokesman at the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
