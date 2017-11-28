Deputies: Mother threw infant at father's feet during fight

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father's feet, fracturing the baby's skull.

Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reported that the infant's father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios of Terrytown when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to "take" his son.

The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren't life-threatening.

Rios initially told investigators that she didn't know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's office arrest report states Rios was arrested Friday and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.