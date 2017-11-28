Ex-Hog Darren McFadden announces retirement from NFL

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden, a former Arkansas Razorback, announced his retirement from the NFL in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"I have been extremely privileged to play in the League a long time and now that time for me is done," he said.

McFadden, 30, and the Cowboys had previously agreed to part ways, Coach Jason Garrett said Sunday. That cleared the veteran to sign with any team.

“I just want to say that I make this decision not with sadness or without further opportunity, but with a couple of days to reflect on how I feel and where I am at this stage of life,” McFadden said. “I know that this is the right move for me.”

The former Razorback said he’ll now be spending more time with family and pursuing other interests and “of course, going to a few Arkansas football games.”

McFadden played only 103 games in 10 professional seasons and finished his career with 5,421 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns.

He was drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in 2008 and spent seven seasons in Oakland, where he played only one full season because of several lower-body injuries. McFadden's best year with the Raiders came in 2010 when he rushed for 1,157 yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 games.

His second, and final, 1,000-yard season came in his first season in Dallas in 2015. McFadden played in only three games in 2016 and was active just once this season. His one carry in 2017 went for a 2-yard loss.

McFadden holds several school records at Arkansas, where he starred from 2005-07 and finished Heisman Trophy runner-up twice. He won the Doak Walker Award in 2006 and 2007, given to college football's best running back.

In his statement, McFadden thanked the people who have helped him along the way, including his family, teammates and coaches such as Houston Nutt, Danny Nutt, Tim Horton, Tom Rathman, Kelly Skipper and Gary Brown.

McFadden grew up in Little Rock and attended Oak Grove High School. He was a Parade All-American and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette offensive player of the year in 2004.

