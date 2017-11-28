Home / Latest News /
Ex-Arkansas deputy arrested twice in 2 days, accused of hitting woman with vehicle, police say
A former Arkansas deputy was arrested multiple times on battery charges last week after a woman told officers she had been hit in the head and with a vehicle, according to police reports.
Kacy Lenea Smith, 25, resigned from the White County sheriff's office Wednesday, citing health reasons, chief deputy Phillip Miller said Tuesday.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, Searcy police responded to a domestic disturbance at Oakwood Apartments at 2909 E. Moore Ave., a report stated.
There, a 24-year-old woman who said she had been in a relationship with Smith for about a year told police the ex-deputy had hit her in the head and driven off before they arrived.
Smith was charged with third-degree domestic battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the report.
She was arrested again Friday, after officers responded to a vehicle crash with an injury that happened about 9 a.m. on the Harding University campus at 915 E. Market Ave., according to another report. The 24-year-old woman from the previous report was listed as the victim.
Smith was arrested on a first-degree domestic battery charge and released on her own recognizance later that day, Miller said.
Smith was also arrested for driving while intoxicated Nov. 7, a report said. She was taken into custody about 3:40 a.m. outside the Wendy's at 1707 E. Race Ave.
The sheriff's office did not react to Smith's Nov. 7 arrest because she was on medical leave at the time, Miller said. He said Smith had been a White County deputy for about a year.
