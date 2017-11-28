Former Arkansas police chief arrested on theft charge, records show

A former Arkansas police chief was arrested on a theft of property charge Monday, according to an online inmate roster.

Records show 38-year-old Roland Dustin Smith, also known as Dusty Smith, was booked into the Marion County jail about 10:40 a.m. and released on a $5,000 bond less than 10 minutes later.

A spokesman for the Flippin Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the former chief had been arrested and added that he had been fired before his arrest. A call to the city attorney's office requesting the affidavit detailing Smith's arrest went unanswered Tuesday evening.

In 2016, Smith stepped down as police chief but continued to work for the department after the city paid $20,000 to settle a lawsuit from a man who claimed he had been falsely arrested and that his home had been unlawfully searched, the Associated Press previously reported.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 13, records show.