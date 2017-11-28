GOP works on deals to corral tax-bill votes

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans returned to Washington on Monday determined to push ahead with their tax overhaul as they aim to hold a floor vote this week.

At least a half-dozen senators have raised concerns about the bill, including its potential to add to the federal deficit and a provision that would eliminate the health care law requirement that most Americans have health insurance or pay a penalty.

Many of those senators are in discussions with party leaders about how to tweak the bill to address their concerns. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Monday that he is in talks over a proposal to ensure the tax plan does not balloon the deficit. Lankford said the GOP is talking about inserting a provision that would trigger tax increases after a period of years if federal revenue falls short of lawmakers' projections.

A new congressional estimate says the Senate tax bill would add $1.4 trillion to the budget deficit over the next decade. But GOP leaders dispute the estimate, saying tax cuts will spur economic growth, reducing the hit on the deficit.

Many economists disagree with such optimistic projections. The trigger would be a way for senators to test their economic assumptions, with real consequences if they are wrong.

"Do we have realistic numbers and is there a backstop in the process just in case we don't?" Lankford asked.

"We should build in the 'What if?' What if this doesn't work?" Lankford said.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the President Donald Trump's administration and Senate Republican leaders are open to some kind of a trigger to increase revenue if the tax plan falls short.

Neither Corker nor Lankford spelled out exactly how the trigger would work, noting that senators are still working on the proposal. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said the trigger is possible. But, he added, the proposal could run afoul of the Senate's budget rules.

Corker said he spoke to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and economic adviser Gary Cohn throughout the weekend, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited his Senate office Monday.

"Very possible," Corker said when asked whether he might vote no in the Senate Budget Committee today if the revenue issue isn't settled. "It's important for me to know we've got this resolved."

The effort comes as Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., has said he opposes the tax bill in its current form. Previously, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., expressed opposition to the bill, leaving Senate Republicans no room for error in a chamber where they hold a 52-48 majority.

Both Daines and Johnson have voiced concern that the tax cut for so-called pass-through companies -- such as small businesses, hedge funds, real estate firms like President Donald Trump's, and large partnerships -- was not generous enough. One of the proposals under discussion is intended to address those concerns.

Johnson's support in particular is key. The budget panel has 12 GOP members and 11 Democrats -- meaning both Johnson's vote and Corker's would be needed to advance the measure.

"I'm not exactly sure what's going to happen in committee; we're working diligently to fix the problem," Johnson told reporters from his home state Monday, according to his office. "If we develop a fix prior to committee, I'll probably support it. But if we don't, I'll vote against it."

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, the chamber's chief tax writer, said Monday evening that he's concerned about the budget panel's vote. "I'm very concerned about it," the Utah Republican told reporters. "I think we'll be fine, but I am concerned, yeah."

Hatch said he didn't know whether changes would be made before the panel's vote. Any changes would likely be worked out away from the budget panel's meeting. Budget Committee Chairman Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., has said his panel won't attach amendments to the legislation.

"It's not going to be easy. This is going to be a tough, tough time," Hatch said, adding that the current plan is still to vote a bill out of the Senate this week.

LUNCH WITH TRUMP

Earlier Monday, several Republicans from the Senate Finance Committee, including Hatch, emerged from a lunch with Trump at the White House saying they were confident they would have the necessary votes to pass the package this week and would be able to resolve differences with the House version so the bill could be signed into law in short order.

"We're generally able to get together and solve problems," Hatch said of the House and Senate. White House officials said they hoped the two chambers could resolve their differences privately and informally to avoid a potentially lengthy and divisive conference that typically is needed to finalize major legislation.

A White House official said over the weekend that the administration's current strategy is to skip the formal conference by incorporating whatever changes need to be made to satisfy House Republicans while the bill is pending in the Senate, allowing the House to simply approve the Senate version and send the bill directly to Trump for his signature.

Asked whether the legislation could be completed by Christmas, Hatch said, "I hope so."

He added that Democrats should "get off their duffs" and support the plan.

But Trump said later in the day that he was not concerned about whether it receives Democratic support.

During an event in the Oval Office for American Indian code talkers from World War II, Trump boasted that the legislation would bring "a tremendous tax cut, the biggest in the history of our country," adding that there was "great receptivity" to it on Capitol Hill.

"If we win, we'll get some Democratic senators joining us," Trump said. "But I'm not so interested in that. We're really interested in getting it passed."

Trump is expected to go to Capitol Hill today to have lunch with Republican lawmakers before meeting with the leadership of both parties in the afternoon.

On Monday, Trump tweeted that the tax bill was progressing and that "with just a few changes, some mathematical," the tax package would deliver benefits to individuals and businesses.

In a possible boost for the legislation, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote in an op-ed on Fox News that he would support the proposal.

"I'm not getting everything I want -- far from it," he wrote. "But I've been immersed in this process. I've fought for and received major changes for the better -- and I plan to vote for this bill as it stands right now."

The tax bill would sharply reduce the corporate tax rate and reconfigure the system by which multinational companies pay taxes to the U.S. government. It would also reduce tax rates for individuals while eliminating some deductions, including those for state and local taxes, and allow noncorporate businesses an additional deduction.

The corporate changes would be permanent, but those for individuals and pass-through businesses would be set to expire at the end of 2025, in order to comply with Senate budget rules. The House bill, however, makes the individual cuts permanent, and that is one of many differences with the Senate legislation that will ultimately need to be resolved before the bill is sent to the president.

Eliminating the state and local tax deduction has been a constant source of debate in Congress because it would increase revenue by more than $1 trillion over 10 years. But eliminating the write-off would hit residents in high-tax states like California who use it to lower their tax bills.

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who has expressed reservations about the legislation, prefers the House approach, which retained the local property tax deduction, capped at $10,000. She is trying to reinstate that in the Senate version of the bill.

Collins also objected to a provision that repeals the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act mandate that all Americans carry insurance, which would leave 13 million more Americans uninsured by 2027, according to a Congressional Budget Office report released Monday. Collins wants that provision offset by a separate bill that aims to help stabilize insurance markets.

Pushing ahead on the tax overhaul has become tangled by other looming agenda items. Congress must reach a budget accord soon or risk a government shutdown next week, but the tax bill's price tag has raised concerns among deficit hawks like Corker.

Lawmakers are also considering the health care fix sought by Collins, a bipartisan deal that would stave off rising premiums by ensuring federal payments to insurers that are used to lower copayments and deductibles for low-income people.

Other senators want a year-end deal for young illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and face deportation early next year when Trump plans to end a program that allows them to stay in the country temporarily with work permits.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Tankersley of The New York Times; by Stephen Ohlemacher, Marcy Gordon, Andrew Taylor, Ken Thomas and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Sahil Kapur, Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan of Bloomberg News; and by Lisa Mascaro of the Tribune News Service.

