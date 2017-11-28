Regulatory group's president: Law violated when HIV-positive boxer allowed to fight in Arkansas

A letter sent to Arkansas officials last week described an event that allowed an HIV-positive boxer to fight as one of the most flagrant safety violations the national regulatory commission has ever seen.

The fighter, who had been denied a license in Florida due to a positive HIV test, participated in a Nov. 11 bout at the Boys & Girls Club in Camden, according to a Wednesday letter from Association of Boxing Commissions President Michael Mazzulli that was addressed to Gov. Asa Hutchinson as well as members of the Arkansas Department of Health.

A bad blood test prohibits a boxer from fighting anywhere in the U.S., the letter stated.

"This appears to be a direct violation of federal law and an egregious disregard for health and safety standards," Mazzulli wrote of the fight, which was promoted by Richard Wright of the Queen City Boxing Club.

Though Arkansas does not require boxers to undergo blood tests, Mazzulli said Tuesday that state regulatory agencies should have checked Fight Fax, a federal registry of fighters that would have showed the boxer's suspension.

Arkansas Department of Health general counsel Robert Brech said an investigation revealed that the fighters did undergo blood tests after a warning that someone fighting might be HIV positive, but the boxer with the disease falsified his results so he was allowed to fight.

Brech said the fighter was not suspended but instead denied licensure, so the state did not violate a federal law. He added that another online registry, BoxRec, was checked and did not reveal a suspension.The general counsel said he did not know whether the oversight commission's rules required for one or both registries to be checked.

Mazzulli said the boxer, whose name he declined to disclose, has a Fight Fax listing that alerts the organizers to contact authorities in Florida. He maintained that the fighter was suspended and that the Arkansas Department of Health could have done more to ensure the safety of the fighters and attendees.

"If you were warned that a fighter had HIV, wouldn't you want them to take the test in front of you?" Mazzulli said.

The fight also violated federal law by not reporting the results to Boxing Registries within 48 hours of the fight, the letter stated.