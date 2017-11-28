PHOTO: Hot Springs parade to feature nearly 800-square-foot inflatable pub

The First Ever 15th Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade will have a new attraction this year: one of the largest pop-up pubs ever created.

Steve Arrison, CEO of the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission, said the city wanted to add something special to what will be its largest parade yet.

In addition to celebrity guests Joey Fatone of 'N Sync fame and Napoleon Dynamite actor Jon Heder, the festivities will feature an inflatable pub measuring 24 by 33 feet and serving adult beverages.

After the Irish startup company Pop Up Pub piqued the commission's interest, Arrison said, the group worked on a custom design of the company's largest inflatable yet.

It's named O'Kelley's in honor of Dick Kelley, the stepfather of former President Bill Clinton. Kelley, who died in 2007, was co-grand marshal of the inaugural parade.

The pub features a faux telephone booth and fireplace as well as decorative windows bearing names of Irish drinks such as Guinness and Jameson. Real furniture, including a bar and string lights, will be brought into the 7-and-a-half-foot-tall pop-up structure for the event, Arrison said.

The inflatable cost almost $12,000 in city funds, but Arrison said he believes the commission will make that money back by renting it out to convention groups and meeting planners as well as to the general public. The group has not yet established a rental cost.

The pub took about five minutes to set up when they commission previewed it at a meeting Monday, Arrison said. It's now collapsed into a small, deflated cube until the next celebration.