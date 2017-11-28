Man arrested after teen shot in chest in North Little Rock

A 22-year-old Conway man is accused of shooting a teenager in the chest in North Little Rock on Monday night.

Emanuel D. Arnold faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting around 8:45 p.m. at 107 Mission Road, which is just south of the North Little Rock Airport.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening, the North Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses at the scene identified Arnold as the suspect, and one of them was speaking to him on the phone when authorities arrived, police said.

Officers then spoke with Arnold and "convinced him to meet them" at police headquarters in Little Rock, the statement said. He was then interviewed by detectives before being arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.

No information on a motive in the shooting was released.