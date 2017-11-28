Man found dead, stabbed in pickup

Authorities are investigating after a man with multiple stab wounds was found dead in his pickup Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Texarkana Police Department.

Police responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a crashed vehicle in the 900 block of Linden Avenue, where officers found a Chevrolet Colorado crashed into a tree in a vacant lot, the release said.

Jarrod Klein, 27, of Texarkana, Texas, was found dead in the vehicle. He had several stab wounds, police said.

Klein's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made Monday afternoon.

State Desk on 11/28/2017