Police arrest fifth suspect linked to Spa City killing

HOT SPRINGS -- A fifth suspect was arrested early Friday in connection with the discovery last month of a body dumped at Greenwood Cemetery.

James Dean Keyser, 27, of Hot Springs was taken into custody shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday and charged with a felony count of tampering with physical evidence, punishable by up to six years in prison. He was released later on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Dec. 5 in Garland County District Court.

The body of Cory Richardson, 31, was discovered Oct. 23 on a hillside to the east of the cemetery's main entrance at 701 Greenwood Ave. by a resident who was walking his dog. Richardson had been shot, beaten and stabbed.

An autopsy determined Richardson died as the result of a gunshot that entered his upper left buttocks and exited his abdomen. There was also evidence of post-mortem injuries, including blunt force trauma to his head and a stab wound to his left thigh.

Hot Springs police say seven people were present when Richardson was killed.

Police arrested Steven Wood, 42, of Hot Springs, on Nov. 15 on a felony charge of first-degree murder. Stephanie Shell, 21, of Malvern, was arrested at the same time and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Melissa J. Wineland, 37, of Hot Springs, was arrested Oct. 24, and Jake L. Norwood, 28, of Hot Springs, was arrested Nov. 5. Each was charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the incident. Police are searching for additional suspects, including one who will face a first-degree murder charge in Richardson's death.

According to the affidavit for Keyser, Richardson was killed or severely wounded at 106 N. Patterson St., Wineland's residence, and transported by car to the cemetery. The car was located and searched on the same day Richardson was found, and police said it appeared to have been cleaned recently.

Blood was reported found in the back seat, and detectives said they found fresh blood later at the Patterson Street residence.

After her arrest, Wineland told police she and "Cali," identified as Keyser, took Richardson's body from the house to the cemetery after other people caused his injuries, according to the affidavit.

After dumping the body, she and Keyser went to a Wal-Mart where Keyser purchased cleaning products, the affidavit said. They returned to Wineland's residence and began cleaning up the blood there while Wineland and Norwood took the car to be cleaned, according to the affidavit.

Wineland told police that, sometime during the afternoon Oct. 22, Richardson used a counterfeit $100 bill to pay Wood for methamphetamine, which Wood got from her boyfriend, who is one of the people still being sought by police. Later that day, Wineland's boyfriend arrived at her house. He was angry at Wood for accepting the counterfeit bill and told Wood to locate Richardson and "deal with it," and then left, according to the affidavit.

Shortly after 3 a.m., Wineland's boyfriend called her and said Richardson had been shot at her house and that she needed to get there to "clean up the mess," the affidavit said. When she arrived, Wood and Keyser loaded Richardson into the car, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 6, another witness to the killing came forward and said Wineland's boyfriend and his son-in-law showed up at the residence at around 3 a.m. armed with handguns and began pistol-whipping Richardson, the affidavit said.

Wood also jumped up and began hitting Richardson, who fought his way to his feet and ran toward the kitchen in an attempt to make it to the back door, the affidavit said. Wineland's boyfriend raised his gun and shot in Richardson's direction, the affidavit said.

Wineland's boyfriend and his son-in-law were the only ones in the kitchen with Richardson at the time and continued to beat him before a second shot was fired, the affidavit said. The witness told police they observed Richardson lying face down on the floor, yelling that he had been shot.

Wineland's boyfriend began cleaning blood off his hands and the gun, then looked to the witness and Keyser and told them, "y'all better clean this mess up," as he and his son-in-law left the scene, the affidavit said.

After they left, Wood began kicking Richardson in the head, yelling at him to get out of the house, as Richardson kept saying he was dying, according to the affidavit.

Richardson reportedly lost consciousness as Wood and Shell dragged him out of the house. They placed his body behind an abandoned house next door until Wineland arrived with the vehicle used to transport the body, the affidavit said.

