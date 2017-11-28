Police name 2 found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Little Rock mobile home park

Police on Tuesday identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Little Rock mobile home park.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. Monday to 12109 Stagecoach Road in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to a Little Rock Police Department news release.

As they arrived, authorities heard several gunshots coming from a residence at Lot 240 of the neighborhood, at which point the SWAT team was called.

SWAT officers later found the body of a 23-year-old Stefany Teague of Little Rock inside the home. She had died of an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Teague’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Christian Ramos of Little Rock, was also found dead inside of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release stated. The two reportedly lived together at the address.

Five minors and three other adults were inside the residence when the shooting occurred, according to police. Authorities said they were unharmed and removed “at different times throughout the incident."

Witnesses told police that they were awakened by gunshots. No one reported seeing the shooting or the events that led up to it.

Teague’s killing was the 52nd homicide recorded in Arkansas’ capital city this year.

