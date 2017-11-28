Pope starts Burma trip with Rohingya meeting

RANGOON, Burma -- Pope Francis, opening a trip to Burma and Bangladesh on Monday, addressed the crisis over Burma's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims at a meeting with the country's military chief.

The Vatican didn't provide details of Francis' 15-minute "courtesy visit" with Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and three officials from the bureau of special operations. It took place in the residence of the archbishop of Rangoon, Cardinal Charles Bo, who has resisted international condemnation of the military's operations against Rohingya.

The general is in charge of security in Rakhine state, where the military's "clearance operations" against the Muslim minority group have led more than 620,000 Rohingya to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

Refugees there have told of entire villages being burned and women and girls being raped.

Vatican spokesman Greg Burke said only that the pope and the general "spoke of the great responsibility of the authorities of the country in this moment of transition."

The general's office said in a statement on Facebook that he is willing to have "interfaith peace, unity and justice," adding that there was no religious or ethnic persecution or discrimination in Burma.

Although Rohingya Muslims first arrived generations ago in the predominantly Buddhist country, they were stripped of their citizenship in 1982, denying them rights and rendering them stateless. They cannot travel freely, practice their religion or work as teachers or doctors, and they have little access to medical care, food or education.

Rohingya in recent months have been subject to what the United Nations said is a campaign of "textbook ethnic cleansing" by the military in Rakhine.

But Catholic officials in Burma have publicly urged Francis to avoid using the term "Rohingya," which is shunned by many people in the country because the ethnic group is not a recognized minority.

Francis has already publicly prayed for "our Rohingya brothers and sisters," and much of the debate in the run-up to the trip focused on whether he would do so again in expressing solidarity with the Rohingya's plight.

Burke didn't say whether Francis used the term in his meeting with the general, which ended with an exchange of gifts: Francis gave him a medallion, while the general gave the pope an ornate rice bowl and a harp in the shape of a boat.

Francis' trip was planned before the violence that broke out in August when a group of Rohingya militants attacked security positions in Rakhine.

Burmese security forces responded with a campaign that resulted in Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh, where they are living in refugee camps.

In the Kutupalong refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, Senu Ara, 35, welcomed Francis' arrival.

"He might help us get the peace that we are desperately searching for," she said. "Even if we stay here, he will make our situation better. If he decides to send us back, he will do so in a peaceful way."

But in Burma, the sentiment was different. The government and much of the Buddhist majority consider the Rohingya to be Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country.

Seaman Kyaw Thu Maung said the issue is difficult because the term "Rohingya" carries so much political weight for all of Burma's people.

"But my feeling is that if the pope is going to talk about the Rakhine issue, the people aren't going to like the pope anymore," he said.

Upon his arrival in Rangoon, the pope was greeted by local Catholic officials. His motorcade passed thousands of Burma's Catholics who lined the roads, wearing traditional attire and playing music.

Children greeted him as he rode in a simple blue sedan, chanting "Long live the pope" and waving small plastic Burmese and Holy See flags. Posters wishing Francis "a heartiest of welcome" lined the route into town.

Today, Francis plans to meet with the country's civilian leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and other officials. He is to deliver a speech to her and other Burmese authorities and diplomats in the capital, Naypyitaw, in what will likely be the most closely watched speech of the trip.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

Information for this article was contributed by Min Kyi Thein and Rishabh R. Jain of The Associated Press.

