Probe of 3 crashes, including 1 in Little Rock, finds enforcement of agriculture transport safety laws ineffective

MIAMI — A federal investigation of three fatal crashes involving vehicles transporting migrant farmworkers has found that government enforcement of agricultural transportation safety laws is ineffective.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued findings and recommendations Tuesday after a probe into a 2016 crash in Florida that left four dead and dozens more injured after a bus carrying migrant workers ran a stop sign and was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The board also looked into two other crashes: a 2015 accident outside Little Rock that killed six migrant workers and another that killed six in Virginia.

Among the NTSB's findings was that drowsy driving by contractors transporting the workers was a factor in all three crashes.

The agency also found farmworkers are still transported in unsafe buses and vans despite safety rules.