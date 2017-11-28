Pulaski County jail inmate accused of punching deputy, report shows

A Pulaski County jail inmate is accused of assaulting a deputy, according to an arrest report.

Angelio Barnes, 19, of North Little Rock was being held on a charge of third-degree assault as of Tuesday morning, records show.

The sheriff's office says Barnes punched a deputy on the left side of his face and on the back of his head when the official opened a door.

An online inmate roster shows Barnes has been at the jail since July 27. He faces several other charges, including theft of property, second-degree assault and breaking or entering, according to the listing.