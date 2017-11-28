Home / Latest News /
Pulaski County jail inmate accused of punching deputy, report shows
This article was published today at 8:58 a.m.
A Pulaski County jail inmate is accused of assaulting a deputy, according to an arrest report.
Angelio Barnes, 19, of North Little Rock was being held on a charge of third-degree assault as of Tuesday morning, records show.
The sheriff's office says Barnes punched a deputy on the left side of his face and on the back of his head when the official opened a door.
An online inmate roster shows Barnes has been at the jail since July 27. He faces several other charges, including theft of property, second-degree assault and breaking or entering, according to the listing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Pulaski County jail inmate accused of punching deputy, report shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.