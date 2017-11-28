Youth hospitalized after NLR shooting

A shooting in North Little Rock left a youth injured Monday night, according to a police spokesman.

Officers were dispatched around 8:45 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Mission Road for a report of a shooting, said North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick.

Dedrick said a youth had been shot and was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. He said the victim did not have life-threatening injuries.

Further information on the shooting was unavailable Monday night.

2 women robbed on same LR block

Two armed robberies occurred within six hours of each other on the same Little Rock block last week, including one in which a gunman ripped off a woman's robe, leaving her naked, police said.

The victim of the first crime, a 55-year-old woman, told police that an acquaintance she referred to as Chris had called her about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, asking her to come to the 8500 block of Michael Court and help jump-start his vehicle.

When she parked, a male stranger wearing all black got into the right passenger side of her gray 2010 Toyota Camry and pointed a silver handgun at her, demanding money, according to a police report. The robber took her car key and some cash and fled, authorities said.

The victim told officers that she felt Chris set her up because he stopped talking to her after the robbery.

The second robbery reportedly took place about 3 a.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old woman told police that she was returning to her home from taking out the trash when she and her friend were approached by a male stranger dressed in all black who asked them for a lighter.

When they said they didn't have one, the robber pulled out a gun and forced the pair on the floor of the apartment while woman's nephew slept in the same room, the report stated.

The 23-year-old told authorities that she was wearing a robe, which the gunman ripped off, leaving her nude.

The robber reportedly asked the woman what she had, to which she replied that she only had her children.

He then kicked her friend several times and said he would have kidnapped the 23-year-old if she didn't have children, according to the report. He took an unspecified amount of money from the friend and left, police said.

Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said the two robberies are not believed to be related, but officers have not yet interviewed one of the victims.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.

Gunmen take $200 from man near mall

Police say a man was robbed of $200 in the parking lot outside a North Little Rock mall.

According to a report from the city's Police Department, the 32-year-old victim was approached by three males in the parking lot outside McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd., before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When he got into his vehicle, one of the robbers -- described as having short dreadlocks and wearing a black cap and a black hoodie -- got in on the other side, police said. According to the report, the stranger brandished a black handgun and demanded cash.

After the Jacksonville resident refused to give him anything, a robber wearing a camouflage hat approached the victim on the driver's side of his vehicle with another handgun, authorities said. The 32-year-old told officers he then handed over a wallet containing $200, along with his hat, jacket and cellphone.

Police said the robbers fled in a Cadillac CTS.

At the time the report was written, no suspects had been named and no arrests had been made.

Robber said to get deposit of $2,995

Little Rock police say a tire business employee was robbed of nearly $3,000 while trying to make a bank deposit Saturday.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, a 28-year-old Rent and Roll worker pulled into the parking lot of Arvest Bank, 10206 Mabelvale Plaza Drive, about 6:20 p.m. The branch is near the intersection of Interstate 30's Frontage Road and Baseline Road in the southwest part of the city.

The employee told authorities that when he got out of his vehicle, a male approached him holding a black handgun and told him to drop the money "or he was going to die." The 30-year-old reportedly asked the stranger if he was serious, but the gunman kept repeating the threat.

Police said the victim then dropped the envelope in his hand, which contained about $2,995. The robber then took it and fled, according to the report.

The victim described the robber as a 170-pound white male who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall.

At the time of the report, no suspects were named and no arrests had been made.

Metro on 11/28/2017