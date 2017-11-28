Arkansas man charged with first-degree murder released after posting bond

Authorities say an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting someone over the weekend was released on bond Monday.

According to an affidavit, the Greene County sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning from a man who said he had shot someone at his residence.

When deputies arrived at the home on Greene 419 Road around 7:15 a.m., they found a man, later identified as Kenneth Allen Houseman, lying at the front door with blood surrounding his head, authorities said.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead later that day.

Inside the residence, Steven Alan Goodman, 33, slid a rifle down the stairs, authorities said.

Goodman was arrested and taken to Greene County jail, where he was released on $75,000 bond Monday. He faces a first-degree murder charge.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.