Arkansas man charged with first-degree murder released after posting bond
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 4:15 p.m.
Authorities say an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting someone over the weekend was released on bond Monday.
According to an affidavit, the Greene County sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning from a man who said he had shot someone at his residence.
When deputies arrived at the home on Greene 419 Road around 7:15 a.m., they found a man, later identified as Kenneth Allen Houseman, lying at the front door with blood surrounding his head, authorities said.
The 28-year-old was pronounced dead later that day.
Inside the residence, Steven Alan Goodman, 33, slid a rifle down the stairs, authorities said.
Goodman was arrested and taken to Greene County jail, where he was released on $75,000 bond Monday. He faces a first-degree murder charge.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 27.
