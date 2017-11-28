Sources: Four coaches near top of UA's search

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four leading candidates have emerged for the vacant head football coaching position for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Sources close to the search who spoke on the condition of anonymity indicate Memphis Coach Mike Norvell, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and SMU Coach Chad Morris are high on the radar for the Razorbacks, who also have interest in Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn.

Norvell, Venables and Malzahn are preparing for conference championship games Saturday.

Sources also said the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville assistant coaches were informed by interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples during a meeting Saturday that a new head coach could be named by the middle of next week.

The Arkansas assistant coaches went about their business of contacting recruits Sunday in the first day of the contact period. The first-ever early signing period for college football prospects is Dec. 20-22.

Arkansas is in the midst of two searches after the firing of Athletic Director Jeff Long on Nov. 15, and the dismissal of football Coach Bret Bielema minutes after the Razorbacks lost 48-45 to Missouri on Friday to cap a 4-8 season.

The seven-member advisory committee that is assisting UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz in the search for a permanent athletic director is scheduled to meet via teleconference this morning. Industry sources say having an athletic director in place would make the hiring of the football coach a smoother process.

Norvell, 36, has led No. 20 Memphis to a 10-1 record and a berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday against unbeaten Central Florida in Orlando, Fla.

A native of Irving, Texas, Norvell has ties to Arkansas through his playing days as a receiver at the University of Central Arkansas (2001-2005) and as a graduate assistant (2006) at UCA. His wife, the former Maria Chiolino, is a Fort Smith native.

Norvell has an 18-6 record in two seasons at Memphis since taking over from Justin Fuente. His salary is listed at $1.86 million in the USA Today database, a figure that ranks No. 59 among FBS head coaches.

The Memphis Commercial-Appeal reported Saturday that Norvell has been discussing a new contract with Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen for a couple of months.

Venables, 46, and a native of Salina, Kan., is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football. The winner of the Broyles Award last year as the top assistant coach in college football during Clemson's run to the College Football Playoff championship, Venables' salary in 2017 was $1.7 million according to NBC Sports, making him the second-highest paid assistant in the FBS behind LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda ($1.8 million).

Clemson faces Miami on Saturday in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, asked about rumors connecting Venables to the Arkansas job, said on Sunday's ACC teleconference, "We are 100 percent focused on Miami. There are a million rumors and whatever. Our focus, Brent's focus, is on -- I promise you -- getting ready for Miami."

Venables has coached in five national championship games and won the title as co-defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 2000 and at Clemson last year.

"If you're doing a thorough search, an extensive search, you have to look at a guy who could be the next great head coach," said former Razorback linebacker David Bazzel, who has gotten to know Venables in his role as creator of the Broyles Award. "His history and ties with Oklahoma, recruiting Texas, has played for two national championships and maybe a third at Clemson, and he's recruited some of the top high school talent. And he's well connected in terms of getting a good staff in."

Venables is scheduled to be in Little Rock on Monday, the day before he'll take part in the awarding of the 2017 Broyles Award at the Marriott Hotel.

Former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, speaking at the Northwest Arkansas Touchdown Club on Oct. 11, was asked about Venables as a hot commodity for head coach openings.

"You know for everybody, it's not just because it's out there that you want to take it," Stoops said. "I'm sure it's also what fits you the best, and sometimes where you're at is better than what the opportunity might be. So we'll see."

Morris, who will turn 49 on Dec. 4, had 16 years of experience as a coach in the Texas prep ranks before becoming co-offensive coordinator at Tulsa in 2010 under Todd Graham. The next year he joined Swinney at Clemson and implemented one of the nation's most prolific offenses.

Morris' salary is $2.095 million, according to USA Today, a figure that ranks No. 55 in the FBS.

His record in three seasons at SMU is 14-22 after taking over a program that went 1-11 the year before his arrival. A graduate of Texas A&M, he is thought to be on the Aggies' list of head coaching candidates.

Malzahn, 52, was the hottest name in Arkansas' search late Friday before his No. 6 Auburn Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama 26-14 to win the SEC West and advance to Saturday's SEC Championship Game against Georgia. The Tigers beat No. 1 Georgia 40-17 on Nov. 11 in Auburn, Ala.

The Forth Smith native's salary of $4.7 million ranks No. 11 in the nation, per USA Today.

