Stuttgart man held in shooting death
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
A Stuttgart man was arrested in a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon, Arkansas State Police said Monday.
Morgan McDonald, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.
Authorities said witnesses reported that McDonald was involved in a fight with Charles Lindel Ice, 39, before the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lowe Street in Stuttgart.
Ice, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.
McDonald was arrested late Sunday night and was being held Monday in the Arkansas County jail.
State Desk on 11/28/2017
Print Headline: Stuttgart man held in shooting death
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Stuttgart man held in shooting death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.