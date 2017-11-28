Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 2:59 a.m.

Stuttgart man held in shooting death

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.

A Stuttgart man was arrested in a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon, Arkansas State Police said Monday.

Morgan McDonald, 30, faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said witnesses reported that McDonald was involved in a fight with Charles Lindel Ice, 39, before the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lowe Street in Stuttgart.

Ice, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.

McDonald was arrested late Sunday night and was being held Monday in the Arkansas County jail.

State Desk on 11/28/2017

Print Headline: Stuttgart man held in shooting death

Arkansas Online