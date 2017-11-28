Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 28, 2017, 11:42 a.m.

Teen arrested after striking two vehicles while fleeing officers in Little Rock, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 9:43 a.m.

anotonio-dotson-18-of-little-rock

Anotonio Dotson, 18, of Little Rock

A Little Rock teenager was arrested after he struck two vehicles in an attempt to flee officers on Monday, police said.

Anotonio Dotson, 18, faces charges of theft by receiving, aggravated assault, fleeing, hit and run, reckless driving, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of marijuana.

Dotson led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, hitting two other vehicles as he tried to evade authorities, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

One person had to be cut out of her vehicle as a result of the crashes. That victim was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in unknown condition, according to authorities.

Police say Dotson ran after striking the second vehicle and later refused officers’ commands for him to stop.

Dotson was eventually forced to the ground and arrested around 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of East 4th Street in North Little Rock, according to the report.

Authorities found 14.3 grams of marijuana in his possession.

Records show Dotson remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday morning. Bail had not yet been set.

