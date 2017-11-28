Woman, boyfriend die in LR in apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred early Monday in southwest Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

Little Rock officers responded to a mobile home park located at 12109 Stagecoach Road around 2:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occurred, said agency spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

When they arrived, the authorities were notified that one victim had been shot and the suspect was still in a house at Lot 240 of the residential neighborhood, he said.

A SWAT team was called about 3:15 a.m. and officials attempted negotiations before going into the residence and finding a man and woman dead inside.

Ford described the victims as a boyfriend and girlfriend and said the deaths were being treated as a murder and a suicide. He did not identify either person or say which one was the suspected shooter.

It was also unclear Monday whether the suspect was dead before the SWAT team arrived on scene. Adults and children were said to be in the residence before the shooting occurred.

A large police presence was visible later Monday morning at the nearby intersection of Stagecoach Road and Briner Circle, including SWAT officers who were carrying weapons.

The homicide is the 52nd killing of the year in Little Rock.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map of Little Rock’s 2017 killings]

Metro on 11/28/2017