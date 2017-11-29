2 from Arkansas airlifted to hospital after wreck; suspected marijuana, air duster recovered, cops say

A man and a woman from Trumann suffered serious injuries after the car they were in crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming truck Tuesday in Jonesboro, authorities said, noting police recovered a suspected burnt marijuana cigarette and a can of air duster at the scene.

The wreck happened about 12:50 p.m. on Nestle Road near CW Post Road on Jonesboro's east side.

Jonesboro police say witnesses and the truck driver reported that the truck was traveling north when a Pontiac G6 came toward it in the wrong lane. The truck driver reportedly moved as far to the right as he could to try and avoid a collision, but the car still struck it.

Emergency responders arrived and removed two people who were trapped in the wrecked car: a 21-year-old man who was driving and a 35-year-old woman who was a passenger. Both were flown by helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department report, medics recovered "a suspected burnt marijuana roach" from the woman, and a can of Dust Off Air Duster that was cool to the touch was found on the passenger-side floorboard. Police took those items, as well as a blood sample from the driver, as evidence.

The truck driver was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.