2nd teen arrested in string of armed robberies, including kidnapping outside west Little Rock Wal-Mart

Two teenagers now face charges in four armed robberies in Little Rock, including a holdup in which a woman was forced to drive from a Wal-Mart to an ATM before the pair stole her vehicle, police said.

Kenneth Nolen, 17, and Vashon Dukes II, 19, each face four counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of theft of property and one count of kidnapping, records show. Nolen also goes by the nicknames “Juice” and “Juicy,” the report notes.

In one robbery, a 28-year-old woman said she was waiting in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store at 700 S. Bowman Road on the morning of Nov. 17 when two black males approached her with handguns.

The pair forced her to drive to an ATM at Arvest Bank on Chenal Parkway, where she was ordered to withdraw all the money from her account, police said. She later drove back to the area of the Wal-Mart, where they forced her out and drove off in her gray 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander, the victim told authorities.

Officers arrested Dukes later that day after the victim identified him in a photo spread, police said. He was found hiding in a closet at a residence in the 1700 block of South Pine Street in Little Rock.

Nolen was taken into custody around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Walnut Valley Drive, according to an arrest report.

Police say Nolen and Dukes also face charges in three robberies on Nov. 16, including one around 8:40 p.m. near Express Liquor, 3601 John Barrow Road.

In that case, the 37-year-old victim reported being approached by two black males who pulled pistols and told him to empty his pockets. Officers noted that the pair took his cellphone before fleeing.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Nov. 16, a 42-year-old man was robbed of cellphones at 11 Crossings Court, the listed address for Comfort Suites, according to a report in that case.

Nolen and Dukes are accused of being involved in another robbery around 9:05 p.m. that day at Shadow Lake Apartments, 13111 W. Markham St., in which a 56-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of his cellphone.

Nolen confessed to being involved in the robberies but said Dukes “forced him,” Nolen’s arrest report states.

Records show Nolen and Dukes remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning.