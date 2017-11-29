Arkansas couple arrested after leading authorities on chase through 3 counties, police say

An Arkansas man and his girlfriend were arrested early Tuesday after a police pursuit that traveled through three counties and reached speeds greater than 85 mph, authorities said.

Terry Ray Merriott, 44, of Hot Springs and Shaneah Marie Self, 27, of Mountain Pine face charges including possession of a firearm by a certain person, aggravated assault and fleeing, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The chase started after a Garland County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a Pontiac Grand Prix on the King Expressway, but it instead sped off, according to a probable cause affidavit cited by the newspaper.

The vehicle's occupants, later identified as Merriott and Self, at one point switched seats as the car was traveling, police noted. Self threw items including a handgun from the vehicle during the pursuit, authorities said, noting the car also moved to run sheriff's vehicles off the road while traveling at high speeds.

The chase continued through parts of Garland, Hot Spring and Clark counties before police in Arkadelphia flattened two of the tires using spike strips. Self and Merriott ran from the car, but they were arrested a short time later.

Merriott remained in the Garland County jail on Wednesday morning with bail set at $11,500. Self was no longer listed as an inmate there, according to an online jail roster.