Arkansas family's festive display to appear on ABC's 'Great Christmas Light Fight'

A Northwest Arkansas family’s festive display is set to appear next week on the ABC holiday series The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The Stewart family in Fayetteville is scheduled to be on the series’s two-part season premiere at 8 p.m. Monday.

Their exhibition includes a “larger-than-life display featuring a 40-foot wall of lights, suspended inflatables and a super-sized toy train ride,” according to a news release.

The Great Christmas Light Fight features families around the U.S. competing for a $50,000 prize and a “Light Fight trophy.” The show is in its fifth season.

This season's Arkansas appearance isn't the first on the series. A small-town Christmas display in Crossett won on the show's 2015 finale.

That display, dubbed Finney's Christmas Wonderland, featured more than 1 million lights as well as two snow globes, a 14-foot merry-go-round, a drive-through light tunnel, four 8-foot Bibles, an animated Nativity scene and a 16-foot snow slide.

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs Monday nights on ABC. In Little Rock, viewers can watch on Channel 7.