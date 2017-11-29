Arkansas man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

A 28-year-old Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday in the rape of a 15-year-old, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to an arrest report cited by the newspaper, the teen and her mother told officers that Earon Dean Tillman II, whom the girl knew from church, had sexually assaulted the 15-year-old Nov. 18.

The girl said the rape occurred at Tillman's Fayetteville apartment, authorities noted. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette stated, citing the report, that the 28-year-old "acknowledged the sex act" while chatting with the girl's mother on Facebook.

"The less people know the better ... cause you and I both know all someone has to say the wrong thing to someone and I'm in jail," according to the report.

Tillman is on probation stemming from a theft of property case, the newspaper reported.

Records show he was being held at the Washington County jail on a rape charge as of Wednesday afternoon. No bail had been set, and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 1.