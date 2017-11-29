Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 2:53 p.m.

Arkansas teen convicted of murder in fatal shooting of rival gang member

By Dave Hughes

This article was published today at 2:25 p.m.

Alberto Chavez

A Sebastian County Circuit Court jury Wednesday convicted Alberto Chavez of second-degree murder in the Jan. 14 shooting death of rival gang member Justin Lopez.

The jury of seven women and five men also convicted Chavez, 19, of seven counts of committing a terroristic act.

Jurors watched a video interview Tuesday during which Chavez admitted to being present for the slaying of Lopez but denied pulling the trigger. Chavez was the second of four reported gang members charged in the slaying of Lopez.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

