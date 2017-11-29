Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 2:52 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket in state lottery

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.


Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:

















An Earle woman has won $100,00 off a $5 scratch-off ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, according to lottery officials.

Rhonda Lenoir won off a $5 Bank On It ticket she purchased from Parkin Food Mart, the organization said Wednesday.

The business will receive a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, for selling the winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket in state lottery

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online