Arkansas woman wins $100,000 off $5 scratch-off ticket in state lottery
This article was published today at 1:34 p.m.
An Earle woman has won $100,00 off a $5 scratch-off ticket in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, according to lottery officials.
Rhonda Lenoir won off a $5 Bank On It ticket she purchased from Parkin Food Mart, the organization said Wednesday.
The business will receive a 1 percent commission, or $1,000, for selling the winner.
