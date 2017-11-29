Facing tax vote in Senate, Trump seizes on cultural fights

WASHINGTON — Facing a critical Senate vote on his tax overhaul and a crush of December deadlines, President Donald Trump is instead putting the spotlight on a collection of extraneous topics — anti-Muslim videos, Pocahontas, NFL players who kneel during the national anthem and his multiplying disputes with the news media.

Trump's Twitter timeline Wednesday was rife with tangents: He retweeted a series of videos posted by British politician Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First. Reacting to NBC's firing of Matt Lauer, the president re-aired his longstanding grievances with mainstream media outlets, suggesting that "NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

He also tweeted about his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping and plans for additional sanctions on North Korea.

Wednesday's tweets came hours before Trump was departing for Missouri to rally support for his tax plan in the Senate.

The president has been mocking Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as "Pocahontas" since last year's presidential campaign. and he reignited the feud with a passing comment during a White House ceremony Monday honoring Native Americans.

He's been fanning the NFL-anthem issue throughout the fall football season. And he continues to bash political opponents like Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi as tax-raising pushovers who are unwilling to bolster law enforcement, the military or the nation's borders.

Hours before a scheduled White House meeting Tuesday with the two Democrats and Republican congressional leaders, Trump slammed Schumer and Pelosi on immigration, crime and taxes, adding, "I don't see a deal!" The two Democrats abruptly pulled out of the meeting, prompting Trump to leave empty seats for them on either side of him in the Roosevelt Room alongside Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Even as the White House is searching for the votes to push a major tax package through the Senate, the president and his allies are itching for a fight with Warren, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and vocal Trump critic.

Trump has long mocked Warren's claims about being part Native American, which first surfaced during her 2012 Senate race against Republican Sen. Scott Brown in Massachusetts.

Warren said after a protest outside the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday that Trump "seems to think that that's somehow going to shut me up," and prevent her from "talking about the tax bill that would favor giant corporations instead of working families."

"He's wrong. It's not going to make any difference," Warren said.

But Trump's allies welcome the comparisons to Warren.

"It's about her not telling the truth and the extent to which she wants to engage in a debate on this, please keep going," said former Trump campaign aide Barry Bennett.

"The more the conversation is him vs. her or the progressive Bernie Sanders wing of the party, it makes him look even better, because frankly there are a lot of Americans in between the coasts who are scared to death of progressive values," Bennett said.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.