Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 11:52 p.m.

Hanspard reopens recruitment

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:48 p.m.

Byron Hanspard

Highly regarded cornerback Byron Hanspard has rescinded his commitment and is the second prospect to reopened his recruitment since the firing of Bret Bielema as the Hogs head coach.

Hanspard, 6-1, 188 pounds, 4.44 in the 40-yard dash, of Desoto, Texas chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from schools such as Oregon, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Mississippi State and Texas Tech in the spring.

He's been selected to play in the Under Armour All American game in Orlando on Jan. 4. ESPN rates Hanspard a four-star recruit, No. 13 cornerback and No. 100 overall prospect in the nation.

2019 quarterback commitment Ty Evans reopened his recruiting on Sunday.

