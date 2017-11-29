Inmate accused of assaulting deputy

A Pulaski County jail inmate is accused of assaulting a deputy, according to an arrest report.

Angelio Barnes, 19, of North Little Rock was being held on a charge of third-degree assault as of Tuesday morning, records show.

The sheriff's office says Barnes punched a deputy on the left side of his face and on the back of his head when the officer opened a door.

An online inmate roster shows Barnes has been at the jail since July 27. He faces several other charges, including theft of property, second-degree assault and breaking or entering, according to the listing.

Man faces charge after NLR shooting

A 22-year-old Conway man is accused of shooting a teenager in the chest in North Little Rock on Monday night.

Emanuel D. Arnold faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting around 8:45 p.m. at 107 Mission Road, just south of the North Little Rock Airport.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the North Little Rock Police Department said in a statement.

Witnesses at the scene identified Arnold as the suspect, and one of them was speaking to him on the phone when authorities arrived, police said.

Officers then spoke with Arnold and "convinced him to meet them" at police headquarters in Little Rock, the statement said. He was then interviewed by detectives before being arrested and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.

No information on a motive in the shooting was released.

2 vehicles struck; teenager arrested

A Little Rock teenager was arrested after, police said, he struck two vehicles as he fled officers on Monday.

Anotonio Dotson, 18, faces charges of theft by receiving, aggravated assault, fleeing, hit and run, reckless driving, refusal to submit to arrest and possession of marijuana.

Dotson led officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle, hitting two other vehicles as he tried to evade authorities, according to a Little Rock police report.

One person had to be cut out of her vehicle as a result of the crashes. That victim was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in unknown condition, according to authorities.

Police say Dotson ran after striking the second vehicle and later refused officers' commands for him to stop.

Dotson was eventually forced to the ground and arrested around 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of East Fourth Street in North Little Rock, according to the report.

Toter of shotgun takes man's pickup

A man's pickup was stolen early Monday in the parking lot of a North Little Rock Salvation Army branch, police said.

The North Little Rock police called around 12:15 a.m. Monday regarding an aggravated robbery at 5100 N. Locust St.

The 27-year-old man from Sheridan said he drove in his red 2005 GMC Sierra to the location to talk with a woman he only knows as "Kayla."

A short time after his arrival, "Kayla" -- a short, white woman in her early 20s -- arrived in a gray, four-door car and never exited, he told police.

A heavyset, white male then approached on foot from an unknown direction and walked to the driver's side of her vehicle, the report states. Police said "Kayla" immediately left.

The male later held a shotgun to the victim's ribs and reportedly said, "Don't move or I'll shoot," the victim reported.

At that point, the victim reportedly pushed the gunman's weapon away and tried to create a distance between them. The 27-year-old was able to exit his pickup before the carjacker got inside and drove away, he said.

The stolen pickup has an Arkansas license plate of 540 SPF.

