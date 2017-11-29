Man shot by intruder at Little Rock apartment, witness tells police

A man was shot by an intruder early Wednesday at his Little Rock home, a witness told police.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a residence at Kanis Pointe, 1710 John Barrow Road, in reference to a shooting, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

There, police found 46-year-old Robert Raymond of Little Rock lying on the ground in front of his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers applied a tourniquet to Raymond’s leg. Raymond was later taken to Baptist Health Medical Center – Little Rock for treatment. His exact condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

A witness reported seeing the shooter force his way inside Raymond’s residence and ask where “Robert” was before the intruder went upstairs.

Gunshots could be heard a short time later before the shooter fled, the witness said, according to the report.

A 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were said to be present at the time of the shooting.

Raymond was listed as an "acquaintance" of the shooter. Police named a suspect in the report, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.