Home / Latest News /
Man shot by intruder at Little Rock apartment, witness tells police
This article was published today at 2:07 p.m.
A man was shot by an intruder early Wednesday at his Little Rock home, a witness told police.
Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a residence at Kanis Pointe, 1710 John Barrow Road, in reference to a shooting, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
There, police found 46-year-old Robert Raymond of Little Rock lying on the ground in front of his apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.
Around 3:10 a.m., officers applied a tourniquet to Raymond’s leg. Raymond was later taken to Baptist Health Medical Center – Little Rock for treatment. His exact condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.
A witness reported seeing the shooter force his way inside Raymond’s residence and ask where “Robert” was before the intruder went upstairs.
Gunshots could be heard a short time later before the shooter fled, the witness said, according to the report.
A 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were said to be present at the time of the shooting.
Raymond was listed as an "acquaintance" of the shooter. Police named a suspect in the report, though his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Man shot by intruder at Little Rock apartment, witness tells police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.