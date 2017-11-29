Home / Latest News /
NBC News: Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:26 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:
NEW YORK — NBC News says longtime Today show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."
Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's Today show.
Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.
Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."
The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: NBC News: Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
PopulistMom says... November 29, 2017 at 6:43 a.m.
Good. I've never liked that jerk anyway!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.