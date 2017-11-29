Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 29, 2017, 7:07 a.m.

NBC News: Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 6:26 a.m.

file-in-this-friday-march-29-2013-file-photo-matt-lauer-co-host-of-the-nbc-today-television-program-appears-during-a-segment-of-the-show-in-new-yorks-rockefeller-center-ap-photorichard-drew-file

PHOTO BY AP

FILE - In this Friday, March 29, 2013, file photo, Matt Lauer, co-host of the NBC "Today" television program, appears during a segment of the show in New York's Rockefeller Center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)


NEW YORK — NBC News says longtime Today show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's Today show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

PopulistMom says... November 29, 2017 at 6:43 a.m.

Good. I've never liked that jerk anyway!

