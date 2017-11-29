PHOTOS: Police say 15-year-old shot in Little Rock

Police say a teenager was shot Wednesday evening in Little Rock.

Dispatch records show authorities were called to 2608 Maple St., the listed address for Asher One Stop, about 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the city's Police Department said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso. The victim's condition was unknown.

Crime scene tape was set up at the intersection of West 26th and Oak streets, and multiple officers were investigating near the area of Asher Avenue and Maple Street as of 5:30 p.m.

No further information was available.

