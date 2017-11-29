Police: Little Rock discount store worker threatened with screwdriver; robbers take bath scents

One of a pair of robbers who took bath scents and a shopper's purse threatened to stab a Little Rock discount store employee with a screwdriver, police said.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 3901 University Ave. about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, where a 47-year-old manager told them a male and female thief had stolen several items from the business.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, the manager saw the male thief hide several items in his jacket and a white "bucket or basket," eventually confronting him. The 47-year-old reportedly told him to put the merchandise back or he would call authorities.

The female assailant then appeared, telling her accomplice he didn't have to give anything back, the report stated. Authorities said that when she was told by the manager that he was calling 911, she swore at him, raised a screwdriver and said "I'll stick you." When she tried to stab him, the manager blocked it, he told officers.

The pair then reportedly walked out and got in a silver Ford Taurus that was last seen heading east on Asher Avenue toward Fair Park Boulevard.

The manager said the male robber had about $30 worth of merchandise, including bath scents, when he left the store. A woman who was shopping in the business also reported that her purse was missing, according to the report.

Both robber were described as black, with the male listed as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds and the female estimated to stand 5 feet 2 inches tall and weigh 250 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.