Police: Teen suspected in shooting critically hurt after police pursuit on Arkansas roads ends in wreck

Police say a teen linked to the shooting a man is in critical condition after a high-speed chase ended in a crash Tuesday night in Pine Bluff.

Joseph Reeves, 19, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and transferred to a Little Rock hospital because of the severity of his injuries, according to a news release. He remained in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A second suspect linked to the shooting, 18-year-old Jimmy Henderson, was taken to a hospital and later booked into the Jefferson County jail on charges of terroristic act and first-degree battery, records show.

The shooting victim, 19-year-old Demonta Rouse, told police at Jefferson Regional Medical Center that two black males pulled up in a white GMC Envoy beside his white Chevrolet Monte Carlo while he went into a Church’s Chicken.

As the pair tried to enter the victim’s vehicle, Rouse confronted them, authorities said. They reportedly left in the Envoy and later caught up with Rouse as he traveled on 24th Avenue in Pine Bluff.

Around 8:20 p.m., occupants inside the Envoy opened fire at Rouse’s car, prompting him to lean down as he heard about 20 gunshots being fired, a police report states.

Rouse suffered injuries to his shoulder and back that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

A short time later, police initiated a pursuit involving an Envoy that matched the one described as being involved in the shooting.

According to the report, the SUV traveled at speeds up to 90 mph as it evaded authorities on multiple Pine Bluff streets before “stop sticks” were deployed at 28th Avenue and Olive Street.

Police say the Envoy’s driver tried to dodge the spikes but lost control of the vehicle, causing it to strike a curb, “fly through the air,” strike a light pole and roll toward a Popeye’s restaurant.

One person inside was found lying on the ground unconscious near the vehicle. Another was still trapped inside and unconscious with blood coming from his forehead, according to the report.