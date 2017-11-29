Home / Latest News /
Shot while walking near site of former elementary school, Little Rock man tells police
A 28-year-old man was shot Sunday morning while walking near the site of a former Little Rock elementary school, according to a report from the city's Police Department.
Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center shortly before 6:45 a.m., where they reportedly found Omar Rawls of Little Rock with a leg wound that appeared to be a "small caliber bullet hole."
Authorities said Rawls told police that he was walking south on Harrison Street near what used to be Franklin Elementary about 6:30 a.m. when he heard several gun shots. The school was closed after the 2016-17 year.
He reportedly did not notice he'd been shot until his leg started hurting and he looked down. He then walked to the hospital, which is less than 2 miles from the school, according to the report.
The injury was said to be non-life-threatening.
No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
