Shot while walking near site of former elementary school, Little Rock man tells police

A 28-year-old man was shot Sunday morning while walking near the site of a former Little Rock elementary school, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center shortly before 6:45 a.m., where they reportedly found Omar Rawls of Little Rock with a leg wound that appeared to be a "small caliber bullet hole."

Authorities said Rawls told police that he was walking south on Harrison Street near what used to be Franklin Elementary about 6:30 a.m. when he heard several gun shots. The school was closed after the 2016-17 year.

He reportedly did not notice he'd been shot until his leg started hurting and he looked down. He then walked to the hospital, which is less than 2 miles from the school, according to the report.

The injury was said to be non-life-threatening.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.