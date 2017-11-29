Troopers report on wrecks fatal to 4 people

At least three people have died since Thursday on state roadways, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

The state police also identified a woman killed in a crash earlier this month.

Two men died in a head-on collision in Van Buren County north of Damascus around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the state police said.

Dillan Brockmeier, 24, of Greenbrier was driving a 2014 Nissan Altima south on U.S. 65 when his car crossed the centerline and struck a 1999 International commercial vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, the police report said.

Adam Morris, 32, of Bee Branch was listed as a passenger in the International. According to the report, he and Brockmeier died in the wreck.

On Thursday, a 68-year-old Mountain Home man died when the vehicle he was traveling in hit another vehicle attempting to make a left turn, police reported.

The crash happened east of Mountain Home in Baxter County.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 2004 Buick was turning left from eastbound U.S. 62 onto Arkansas 101 when it traveled into the path of a westbound 2001 Mazda, according to the report.

William Kindermay, a passenger in the Mazda, was killed in the wreck, authorities said.

Police also reported that an 82-year-old woman was killed in a rollover crash earlier this month in Little Rock.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Nov. 19 as Rochelle Irby of Little Rock was driving east on Cantrell Road, according to the report. Police said Irby's 2003 Jeep Liberty struck a culvert, causing it to roll over.

Irby was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead Nov. 22, said Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of all three crashes, the state police reported.

