Woman accused of swinging sword near west Little Rock shopping center, police say

A Little Rock woman is accused of swinging a sword in the area of a west Little Rock shopping center, police said.

Tawanna Bryles, 30, was arrested around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers responded to the 2700 block of South Shackleford Road, which is near Shackleford Crossing, after a caller reported seeing a black female wearing a purple head wrap and brandishing a weapon.

When authorities arrived, they found a person, later identified as Bryles, who matched a description given by the caller, police said.

Bryles then walked into the middle of Shackleford Road, prompting officers to ask that she step onto the sidewalk, the report states. Authorities say she kept walking farther into the road before returning to the sidewalk.

At that point, Bryles reportedly “flashed what appeared to be a sword in her waistband.”

Bryles’ name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday morning. She has a court appearance set for Dec. 13.