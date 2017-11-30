19-year-old Arkansan gets 110 years for fatally shooting rival gang member

A Sebastian County circuit court judge sentenced 19-year-old Alberto Chavez on Thursday to 110 years in prison for the Jan. 14 shooting death of a rival gang member, but a deputy prosecutor said Chavez could be eligible for parole in 25 years.

A circuit court jury convicted Chavez on Wednesday of second-degree murder and seven counts of committing a terroristic act.

He was one of four Slanga 96 gang members charged in the death of Justin Lopez, 18, who was shot in the head when gang members fired a hail of bullets into the trailer he occupied.

