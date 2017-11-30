2 people wounded in 2 LR shootings

Police said two people were wounded by gunfire in two shootings Wednesday in Little Rock.

In one of the shootings, a 15-year-old boy was hit in the upper torso, said Little Rock police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford.

In that case, officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the convenience store at 2608 S. Maple St. in response to a report of a shooting that had just occurred, according to an online log.

Ford said the teenager was found at the convenience store and had fled there after being shot in the area of South Oak and West 26th streets. He said the youth's injuries were not considered life-threatening as of Wednesday night.

Crime-scene tape blocked the West 26th and South Oak streets intersection Wednesday. The crime scene also stretched down Oak Street toward West 27th Street.

In the second instance, Ford said the victim reported being shot while on Arch Street. Ford said it did not appear that Wednesday's two shootings were related.

Officers were dispatched to UAMS Medical Center around 5:33 p.m. to make a report on the shooting, according to a dispatch log. Ford said the victim, who did not have life-threatening injuries, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

The identity and age of the victim were unclear Wednesday night.

LR man shot in leg by home intruder

A man was shot by an intruder early Wednesday in his Little Rock apartment, a witness told police.

Officers were sent shortly after 3 a.m. to Kanis Pointe apartments at 1710 John Barrow Road in response to a shooting, according to a Little Rock police report.

There, police found an injured Robert Raymond, 46, lying on the ground in front of his apartment. He had been shot in his left leg.

Around 3:10 a.m., officers reported applying a tourniquet to Raymond's leg. Raymond was later taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. His condition was not known Wednesday afternoon.

A witness reported seeing the shooter force his way into Raymond's residence and ask where "Robert" was. The intruder then went upstairs. Gunshots were heard a short time later, and the shooter fled, the witness said, according to the report.

A 7-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were said to be present at the time of the shooting.

Raymond was listed as an "acquaintance" of the gunman. Police named a suspect in their report, but his name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday afternoon.

Woman accused of wielding sword

A Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of swinging a sword near a west Little Rock shopping center, police said.

Tawanna Bryles, 30, was arrested about 1:10 a.m. on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers arrived at the 2700 block of South Shackleford Road, near Shackleford Crossing, in response to a report of a black woman wearing a purple head wrap and brandishing a weapon.

Officers found a woman, later identified as Bryles, who walked into the middle of Shackleford Road, the report states. She later obeyed officers' directions to return to the sidewalk.

At that point, Bryles "flashed what appeared to be a sword in her waistband," the report said.

Bryles' name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday morning. She has a court appearance set for Dec. 13.

Thieves hit store, threaten manager

Two thieves stole bath scents and a shopper's purse, and one of them attempted to stab a Little Rock discount store employee with a screwdriver, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar store at 3901 University Ave. about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, where a 47-year-old manager told them that a man and woman had stolen several items.

According to a Little Rock police report, the manager observed the man hiding several items in his jacket and a white "bucket or basket." The manager confronted him and told him to put the merchandise back or he would call authorities.

The woman then appeared and told her accomplice that he didn't have to give anything back, the report stated. When the manager told her he was calling 911, she swore at him, raised a screwdriver and said "I'll stick you." She then tried to stab him, the manager told officers, but he blocked her attempt.

The thieves exited the store and got into a silver Ford Taurus that was last seen on Asher Avenue heading toward Fair Park Boulevard.

The manager said the man took about $30 in merchandise, including bath scents. A shopper in the store also reported that her purse was missing, the police report said.

Both thieves were described as black. The man was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. The woman was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 250 pounds.

Metro on 11/30/2017