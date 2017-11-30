Arkansas high court awards legal fees to team who sued state over use of General Improvement Fund money

The Arkansas Supreme Court has awarded attorneys' fees to a legal team who successfully sued the state over the use of General Improvement Fund grants on lawmakers' pet projects.

In an 5-2 opinion handed down in October, the high court said the way lawmakers were spending the state's surplus money violated the Arkansas Constitution. The suit was brought by former state Rep. Mike Wilson of Jacksonville.

The same five justices who sided with Wilson agreed to award him $2,796 in legal fees.

The attorney general's office had argued that state officials sued by Wilson should not have to pay attorneys' fees because they had been sued in their official capacities.

