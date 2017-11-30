Home / Latest News /
Arkansas high school football team forfeits rest of playoffs
By Jeremy Muck , Brandon Riddle
This article was published today at 4:29 p.m. Updated today at 4:35 p.m.
An Arkansas high school football team has been deemed ineligible for the remainder of the 2A playoffs.
The Earle High School Bulldogs informed the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday of the use of an ineligible player, which means the team forfeits the rest of the postseason.
Salem, who lost to Earle in the Class 2A quarterfinals Nov. 24, will take Earle's spot in the Class 2A playoffs. The Class 2A semifinals have been pushed back from Friday to Dec. 8, and Salem will travel to Foreman while Camden Harmony Grove hosts Mount Ida.
The Class 2A state championship game will be played Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
RBBrittain says... November 30, 2017 at 5:16 p.m.
What is "the use of an illegible player"? Surely if they couldn't read his handwriting that should have been addressed months ago. :p
gohogs17 says... November 30, 2017 at 5:47 p.m.
That's ineligible player.
hungryjim says... November 30, 2017 at 5:55 p.m.
Well, they did correct the mistake pretty quick. Even so, maybe the Democrat could take some of the rate hike money and send some folks to remedial writing.
