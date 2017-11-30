Arkansas high school football team forfeits rest of playoffs

An Arkansas high school football team has been deemed ineligible for the remainder of the 2A playoffs.

The Earle High School Bulldogs informed the Arkansas Activities Association on Thursday of the use of an ineligible player, which means the team forfeits the rest of the postseason.

Salem, who lost to Earle in the Class 2A quarterfinals Nov. 24, will take Earle's spot in the Class 2A playoffs. The Class 2A semifinals have been pushed back from Friday to Dec. 8, and Salem will travel to Foreman while Camden Harmony Grove hosts Mount Ida.

The Class 2A state championship game will be played Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.