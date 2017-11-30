Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man dies after vehicle rolls over, comes to rest in water, state police say
A 52-year-old man died after the vehicle he was driving rolled over off an Arkansas highway and eventually came to a rest in water, state police said.
The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday as John Henry Reed Jr. of Osceola was traveling west on Arkansas 148 in Craighead County, according to a preliminary report.
Police say Reed’s 2008 Kia traveled off the road’s north side and struck a nearby guardrail, causing the vehicle to roll over into water.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as cloudy and dry.
Reed’s death was one of at least 453 recorded this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.
