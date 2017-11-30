Arkansas man gets 8 years after pleading guilty to downloading child pornography

An Arkansas man was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to downloading child pornography.

During a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville, Robert Joseph Davis, 20, of Sulphur Springs was ordered to 99 months imprisonment without parole, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Davis was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release on one count of receipt of child pornography.

Authorities received information in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an Arkansas resident uploading numerous child porn images onto an online cloud storage account, according to the newspaper.

A search warrant at Davis’ residence yielded multiple images. He was indicted in June and pleaded guilty in August.