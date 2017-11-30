Arkansas native's album nominated for Grammy

An Arkansas native's first Christian album received a nod for one of music's biggest awards Tuesday.

Zach William's 10-track debut, Chain Breaker, is among the five Grammy nominees in the "Best Contemporary Christian Music Album" category.

Williams was born and raised in a small town outside Jonesboro, according to his website. The singer-songwriter reportedly attended and led worship at the Jonesboro campus of Central Baptist Church, which was where he started his Christian music career.

He previously was the lead singer for the Southern rock band Zach Williams & The Reformation.

Williams was also named New Artist of the Year by the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards in October.

The Grammy awards take place Jan 28.